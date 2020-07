Amenities

5812 Dew Mist Lane Available 07/24/20 5812 Dew Mist - Super nice single story 3 bedroom in gated community, vaulted ceilings, wood look floors, gas fireplace. Master has walk in closet and double vanities, walk in shower. Covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Two car garage with extra space on one side for storage. RV parking available within gated area. Backs up to walking path. Cats & small dogs only. * Tenants & Agent to verify all info listed*



(RLNE5906696)