3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 PM
356 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV
Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
Mira Villas
5 Units Available
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1335 sqft
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10494 CALICO PINES
10494 Calico Pines Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1938 sqft
10494 CALICO PINES Available 06/15/20 BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME - Madison Place in Summerlin Centre with new carpet and paint. Open concept home with kitchen island and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
3618 Auckland Castle St
3618 Auckland Castle Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
2521 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home - Gated, 3 Bedroom/3 Baths, 3 car garage, tile & Laminate flooring w/downstairs Master bedroom, No Cats Allowed (RLNE5816193)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
2198 Cast Pebble Dr
2198 Cast Pebble Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1949 sqft
Summerlin House in Beautiful Neighborhood - Beautiful modern spacious home in a highly sought after spot in the heart of Summerlin near Sahara and Charleston.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10523 Clarion River
10523 Clarion River Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1146 sqft
1 STORY 3 BR, 2 BA NEWLY REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF SOUTH SUMMERLIN! - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN!/1 STORY HOME IN THE HEART OF SOUTH SUMMERLIN NEWLY REMODELED Home! FRESHLY PAINTED Inside OPEN FLOOR PLAN With All Neutral Colors CHEERY KITCHEN
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3572 Ridge Meadow St.
3572 Ridge Meadow Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2001 sqft
ECHO RIDGE - Fantastic single story with custom tile and open floor plan. Plantation shutters in the home, ceiling fans through out. this home has surround sound system pre-wire custom entertainment unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11635 EVERGREEN CREEK LN
11635 Evergreen Creek Lane, Summerlin South, NV
LUXURY 5BD/6BA IN RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB! RENOVATED W/ POOL! - THIS GUARD GATED HOME FEATURES AN OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH HERRINGBONE PATTERN TILE FLOORING, A BAR WITH A WINE REFRIGERATOR, PENDANT AND RECESS LIGHTING, A COMMERCIAL STAINLESS-STEEL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11723 GLOWING SUNSET LANE
11723 Glowing Sunset Lane, Summerlin South, NV
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB ON GOLF COURSE! MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - *2 WEEK FREE MOVE IN SPECIAL WITH 12 MONTH LEASE* INCREDIBLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED 5BD/4.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 Ardilea Street
2025 South Ardilea Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1846 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH MANY UPGRADES!! - HIGHLY UPGRADED 3 BED & 3.5 BATH HOME. BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH & SLIDER TO PATIO. CUSTOM WOOD & TILE FLOORS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10483 Mission Park Ave.
10483 Mission Park Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1475 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Full Bath Single Story Home! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME IN SUMMERLIN! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! LARGE KITCHEN EQUIPPED WITH ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10863 FRANKLIN HILLS AVE
10863 Franklin Hills Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2578 sqft
SUMMERLIN BEAUTY! - BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GATED BELLA VERANDA IN SUMMERLIN! LARGE KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOORS, DOUBLE OVEN, COOKTOP STOVE. LANDSCAPED COURT YARD IN FRONT OF HOME AND COVERED PATIO W/GRASS IN THE BACK.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10991 Pumpkin Ridge Ave
10991 Pumpkin Ridge Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1423 sqft
10991 Pumpkin Ridge Ave Available 07/15/20 Wonderful Summerlin single story with grass backyard and island kitchen. - Well maintained single story home in Summerlin with a wonderful backyard with grass landscaping and covered patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1787 CAPE COD LANDING DR
1787 Cape Cod Landing Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2908 sqft
NEAR DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN LOCATED IN WESTPARK DEVELOPMENT! - STUNNING HOME IN WEST PARK CLOSE TO POSH DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN AREA.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11245 PISMO DUNES CT.
11245 West Pismo Dunes Court, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1751 sqft
Beautiful Furnished With Designer Touches T/O Near Downtown Summerlin - THIS BEAUTY IS A FULLY DESIGNER FURNISHED HOME WITH EXQUISITE UPSCALE DECOR THROUGHOUT.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1951 Granemore
1951 South Granemore Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1791 sqft
Walking distance to Downtown Summerlin. West Park Community pool + spas. Fabulous 3-story home with BR and full bath featuring tub/shower. Upgraded flooring throughout. Balcony upstairs with patio downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11305 Gravitation Drive
11305 Gravitation Dr, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2294 sqft
Take advantage of this opportunity to live in a newly built modern William Lyon Affinity Townhome located right off of the 215 freeway in the heart of Summerlin & conveniently next to Downtown Summerlin! Quartz counters & S/S appliances in the
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10510 Howling Coyote
10510 West Howling Coyote Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1983 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10510 Howling Coyote in Summerlin South. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
3622 Red Fir
3622 Red Fir Street, Summerlin South, NV
THANK YOU FOR SHOWING THIS FABULOUS HOMES SUMMERLIN 5 BEDROOM STUNNER! HOME FEATURES LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, SPACIOUS UPSTAIRS LOFT, MASTER FEATURES STEAM SHOWER AND SITTING ROOM, 2 W/I CLOSETS, CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM AND MUCH MORE!! MINUTES
Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
1620 Shady Elm St
1620 Shady Elm Street, Summerlin South, NV
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! GREAT Summerlin home with a master bedroom downstairs. Separate tub and shower. Walk in closets. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10784 ROYAL JASMINE Lane
10784 Royal Jasmine Lane, Summerlin South, NV
Summerlin beauty! This must see home includes custom 2 tone paint, laminate wood and tile flooring in living areas plus ceiling fans for these warm summer days.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
2666 Heathrow
2666 Heathrow Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1178 sqft
SUMMERLIN! 3 BEDS, 2.5 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE. NEUTRAL TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT 1ST FLOOR, NEWER PAINT T/O, NEWER CARPET UP. KITCHEN OPEN TO LIVING/DINING AREAS. KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE, CABINETS & BUILT IN MICROWAVE.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11321 Corsica Mist
11321 Corsica Mist Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1610 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Traccia is one of the most sought after guard-gated communities inside the beautiful master planned community of Summerlin in Southwest Las Vegas.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1871 GRANEMORE Street
1871 South Granemore Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1694 sqft
Enjoy this fantastic cozy home with unique access & unique layout. This one of a kind three story home is beautiful inside w/ dark wood railing on the stairs & smooth tile and soft carpet through out the home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Mesa
1 Unit Available
5493 TWIN FEATHERS Way
5493 Twin Feathers Way, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1954 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This beautiful Summerlin home with 2 car garage will go super quick!. Located near Hualapai and Russell across from the beautiful Mesa Park.
