Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4263 Veraz Street - Habbas

4263 Veraz St · (702) 202-0066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4263 Veraz St, Summerlin South, NV 89135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
courtyard
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Modern Property in Luxury Senior Community - Stunning, like new, 2 bedroom/3 bathroom modern home. Single owner, used on part-time basis. Furnished with many built -ins, including large loft with media center and large patio. Also included, modern large art canvases throughout home, barn doors, and 1 wall TV. kitchen with high end appliances, island, and pantry. Upgraded flooring throughout. Large master with walk-in and direct access to courtyard. Video door bell and camera security system included

(RLNE5849431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas have any available units?
4263 Veraz Street - Habbas has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas have?
Some of 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas currently offering any rent specials?
4263 Veraz Street - Habbas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas pet-friendly?
Yes, 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas is pet friendly.
Does 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas offer parking?
No, 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas does not offer parking.
Does 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas have a pool?
Yes, 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas has a pool.
Does 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas have accessible units?
No, 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas does not have accessible units.
Does 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas have units with dishwashers?
No, 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas have units with air conditioning?
No, 4263 Veraz Street - Habbas does not have units with air conditioning.
