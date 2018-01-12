4263 Veraz Street - Habbas

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool bocce court

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court courtyard gym pool media room tennis court

Modern Property in Luxury Senior Community - Stunning, like new, 2 bedroom/3 bathroom modern home. Single owner, used on part-time basis. Furnished with many built -ins, including large loft with media center and large patio. Also included, modern large art canvases throughout home, barn doors, and 1 wall TV. kitchen with high end appliances, island, and pantry. Upgraded flooring throughout. Large master with walk-in and direct access to courtyard. Video door bell and camera security system included



(RLNE5849431)