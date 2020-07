Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location!Location!Location! Schools, shopping mall, Freeway and park are all nearby in Downtown Summerline. The house is featuring vaulted ceiling in living room, upgraded granite counter tops, pantry, a large sized loft upstairs access to balcony. Ceramic tiles in all wet areas. Master bathroom features dual sinks, organizers in walk in closet. Don't miss it, ready to move in.