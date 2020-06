Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Sheer luxury and costum everything awaits in this modern masterpiece.Located in the exclusive guard-gated community of The Ridges village in Summerlin. Featuring incredible amenities including a complete fitness center, gym, multiple pools, spas, tennis and more!

The residence has a double sized lot and it is located on a Cul-de Sac, quiet street. Welcome home!