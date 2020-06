Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this fantastic cozy home with unique access & unique layout. This one of a kind three story home is beautiful inside w/ dark wood railing on the stairs & smooth tile and soft carpet through out the home. Lovely kitchen w/ gorgeous tile flooring, granite counter tops, dark cherry wood cabinets, breakfast bar/island & large pantry. You will how just the right amount of sunlight is let in and just warms the room! You will love this community!!