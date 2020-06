Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN READY UPGRADED HOME W/IN WALKING DISTANCE OF DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN. CAN BE LEASED W/OUT FURNITURE FOR $2000/MO. FLOORING ON FIRST TWO FLOORS IS TILE OR WOOD LAMINATE. PLANTATION SHUTTERS THRU OUT, SS APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, WATER SOFTENER, EPOXY FLOORING IN GARAGE. MASTER & SECONDARY ENSUITE BEDROOM ON THE 3RD FLOOR & DEN WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & PRIVATE BATH ON FIRST FLOOR, CAN EASILY BE USED AS A 3RD BEDROOM. WON'T LAST LONG!