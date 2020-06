11723 GLOWING SUNSET LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym parking pool pool table garage

*MOVE IN SPECIAL* RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB ON GOLF COURSE! MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - *2 WEEK FREE MOVE IN SPECIAL WITH 12 MONTH LEASE*



INCREDIBLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED 5BD/4.5BA HOME IN GUARD GATED RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB!



LOCATED RIGHT ON THE 6TH FAIRWAY OF THE PRIVATE MOUNTAIN COURSE WITH BREATH TAKING MOUNTAIN VIEWS! THIS BACKYARD COULD NOT BE MORE CHARMING. INSIDE YOU'LL FIND NEW PAINT, LIKE NEW CARPET, BLACK SUB-ZERO FRIDGE AND APPLIANCES, TRAVERTINE FLOORS, WROUGHT IRON SPIRAL STAIRCASE, POOL TABLE, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, SPACIOUS RETREAT OFF MASTER, HUGE JACUZZI TUB AND RAIN SHOWER, BALCONY IN MSTR WITH MOUNTAIN AND SUNSET VIEWS. ALSO HAS A PRIVATE COURTYARD/ENTRANCE TO AN EXTERIOR STAIRCASE TO A SECOND MASTER, 3 CAR GARAGE, WATER SOFTENER, UPGRADED WASHER/DRYER AND SO MUCH MORE!



COMMUNITY FEATURES A LOVELY OLYMPIC SIZE POOL! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING YOU NEED, RED ROCK STATE CANYON, RED ROCK CASINO RESORT, SUMMERLIN MALL, AVIATORS NEW BALL PARK, GOLDEN KNIGHTS PRACTICE ARENA, I-215 BELTWAY, RESTAURANTS AND SO MUCH MORE! AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED TOO IF FURNITURE NOT NEEDED.



FOR AN ADDITIONAL MEMBERSHIP CHARGE - YOU CAN BE APART OF THE EXCLUSIVE RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB!



Go to RPMLV.com to apply online by clicking on listing



Call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing



$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$6995 Security Deposit (Refundable)

NO PETS ALLOWED

NO SMOKING ALLOWED



(RLNE4959211)