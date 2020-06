Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This home is in a wonderful location, walking distance from DT Summerlin that features a charming front courtyard & is fully upgraded with granite countertops, plantation shutters, curved staircase, wood and tile flooring in all the living areas, a gourmet kitchen with huge island and beautiful granite backsplash, Kona cabinets and all stainless steel appliances. Finally, the built-in solar panels will save you hundreds of dollars in electric!