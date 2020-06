Amenities

BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME - Madison Place in Summerlin Centre with new carpet and paint. Open concept home with kitchen island and fireplace.This 3 bedroom 3 bath home is around the corner from the new Downtown Summerlin Mall and minutes from The World Famous Las Vegas Strip and Red Rock Canyon recreation area. Home features a soaring 20 ft entry foyer with an 8 foot entry door. 8 foot doors and 9 foot ceilings throughout.



(RLNE5820939)