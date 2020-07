Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

DUAL MASTER LOCATED IN THE SIENA 55+ COMMUNITY - Magnificent Siena 55+ Community located on a Corner Golf Course View. Spacious open floor plan with dual master suites. Freshly painted and new flooring through-out the home. Open entertainment kitchen features Corian counters with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Both master bedrooms have large walk-in closets and one master bath features a jetted tub. Picturesque views while relaxing in spacious backyard corner lot. Conveniently located to all Las Vegas has to offer.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3432103)