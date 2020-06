Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Single Story 2 bedroom 2 bath Home in Summerlin - Great Location! Single Story 2Bed/2Bath 975 Sqft Home. Master with bathroom, 2nd bathroom with direct access to 2nd bath. Granite countertops in the kitchen with breakfast counter. All appliances included. 2 Car Garage. Desert Landscaped Backyard. Close to Red Rock, New Baseball Stadium, Downtown Summerlin Mall, City Center Arena, Summerlin Parks, and much more! This is a must see! Call or Text Kevin @ 702-518-1618



(RLNE4838335)