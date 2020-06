Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking internet access

2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath in 4 bedroom home in Sommerset Vue - Live in this beautiful Sommerset Vue home and have full access to the Sommersett amenities. Take in the beautiful views of the Sierras that surround these homes. This home has high ceilings throughout with large open living areas to enjoy. Kitchen has granite counters and gorgeous dark wood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances included. There is a CURRENT tenant who is renting out 2 private bedrooms



Features

4 Bedrooms ( 2 AVAILABLE for rent)

2 1/2 Bathrooms ( 1 1/2 AVAILABLE)

2 Car (finished) Garage w/epoxy floor

New Refrigerator

New Washer/Dryer

Central A/C

2" Faux Wood Blinds and Shutters

Granite Counters

Gated Community

Zero-scape landscaping(Back yard landscaping will be completed in Spring)



HOA Amenities

Fitness Center / Fitness Classes

Pool/Waterpark

Golf Course

Clubhouse

Basketball Court

Business Center

Grassy Park within walking distance with picnic tables and play structures,

Additional guest parking

Be a part of the close-net community at Sommersett!

For more information about this great community. http://www.somersett.com/homes/homes/the-club-at-town-center/



$980/mo. ALL UTILITIES + INTERNET + WIFI INCLUDED



Contact Kaylie Sharkey at 775-842-0070 or Sara Sharkey at 775-846-9291 for your showing. No Pets. No smoking. There is a CURRENT tenant who is renting out 2 private bedrooms



Applications can be found on: https://homegatenevada.appfolio.com/listings/detail/2b88383e-6916-4362-a634-5f6f3cf852ae



