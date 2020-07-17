All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

453 Roberts Street

453 Roberts Street · (775) 344-4438
Location

453 Roberts Street, Reno, NV 89502
Wells Avenue Neighborhood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute, clean Apt. Near Mid-Town!!! In Alley, close to bus line, shopping & dining, 1 off street parking space, small private patio, central heat & air conditioning.

Appliances include: Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & stackable Washer/Dryer.

* Walking distance to transit/bus line, shopping and minutes to freeway access.

* Tenant pay water, gas and electric.

* Service Animals welcome!

* $25 per month for garbage/recycling.

* Security Deposit amount is based on approved credit.

* This unit is available now - for immediate occupancy!

* Prices subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Roberts Street have any available units?
453 Roberts Street has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 Roberts Street have?
Some of 453 Roberts Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Roberts Street currently offering any rent specials?
453 Roberts Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Roberts Street pet-friendly?
No, 453 Roberts Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 453 Roberts Street offer parking?
Yes, 453 Roberts Street offers parking.
Does 453 Roberts Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 Roberts Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Roberts Street have a pool?
No, 453 Roberts Street does not have a pool.
Does 453 Roberts Street have accessible units?
No, 453 Roberts Street does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Roberts Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 Roberts Street has units with dishwashers.
