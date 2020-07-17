453 Roberts Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute, clean Apt. Near Mid-Town!!! In Alley, close to bus line, shopping & dining, 1 off street parking space, small private patio, central heat & air conditioning.



Appliances include: Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & stackable Washer/Dryer.



**Please call for an appointment today**



* Walking distance to transit/bus line, shopping and minutes to freeway access.



* Tenant pay water, gas and electric.



* Service Animals welcome!



* $25 per month for garbage/recycling.



* Security Deposit amount is based on approved credit.



* This unit is available now - for immediate occupancy!



* Prices subject to change.



* Please contact office prior to submitting your application.



* We make every effort to ensure all information is correct however, it should be confirmed by you.



* Please contact Action Properties, Inc at: 775-323-0404 for showing instructions



Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.