401 Linden Street

New 27 Unit apartment complex is scheduled to open in May 2020.1 bedroom units with 710 square feet, $1,075/Month.2 bedroom units with 800 square feet $1,295/Month.All units have new granite counter tops and black & stainless appliances with a large pantry. Two community laundry rooms are available. Listing Agent: Garret L Idle Email Address: yourhousemygoal@msn.com Broker: Solid Source Realty 1 year lease. Construction should be completed by late May. 1st, and last month deposit required for move in, and 10% down required to reserve your unit now. Deposit can be amortized over 12 months with approval. No smoking permitted inside the units. A kids play area, pet walking area, and BBQ's will be provided. Pets are permitted (No more than 3 permitted) as long as they are under 10 pounds, well behaved, along with a $150.00 per pet, pet deposit. All utilities are included, EXCEPT for power, internet, TV, and phone. To obtain a lease application, contact listing agent.