Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:58 PM

401 Linden Street

401 Linden St · (775) 378-5778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Linden St, Reno, NV 89502
Virginia Lake

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
New 27 Unit apartment complex is scheduled to open in May 2020.1 bedroom units with 710 square feet, $1,075/Month.2 bedroom units with 800 square feet $1,295/Month.All units have new granite counter tops and black & stainless appliances with a large pantry. Two community laundry rooms are available. Listing Agent: Garret L Idle Email Address: yourhousemygoal@msn.com Broker: Solid Source Realty 1 year lease. Construction should be completed by late May. 1st, and last month deposit required for move in, and 10% down required to reserve your unit now. Deposit can be amortized over 12 months with approval. No smoking permitted inside the units. A kids play area, pet walking area, and BBQ's will be provided. Pets are permitted (No more than 3 permitted) as long as they are under 10 pounds, well behaved, along with a $150.00 per pet, pet deposit. All utilities are included, EXCEPT for power, internet, TV, and phone. To obtain a lease application, contact listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Linden Street have any available units?
401 Linden Street has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Linden Street have?
Some of 401 Linden Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 Linden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Linden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Linden Street is pet friendly.
Does 401 Linden Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 Linden Street does offer parking.
Does 401 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Linden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 401 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 401 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Linden Street has units with dishwashers.
