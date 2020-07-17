Amenities
Beautiful 2 Master Bedrooms/2.5 Bath overlooking Reno
Enjoy a spectacular view overlooking the Reno valley in this beautiful newly remodeled 2 master bedroom townhouse. This 2.5 bath property features 1450 sq. of living space with HVAC, Refrigerator, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher and upstairs Washer/Dryer. The Patio and large windows face the valley for a relaxing view of City lights, fireworks and the balloon races! The garage is single wide but two car lengths in depth.
The unit is close to Hoge Road Trailhead, Bonanza Casino, Woodrow's Tap Room, Cactus Creek Prime Steakhouse, Reno Softball Complex and many more.
Utility charge of $50 dollars each month for Sewer and Trash.
Property Address: 390 Andrew Cahill Ln, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89503.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.
