All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 390 Andrew Cahill Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
390 Andrew Cahill Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

390 Andrew Cahill Ln

390 Andrew Cahill Lane · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

390 Andrew Cahill Lane, Reno, NV 89503
North Virginia - Socrates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 3 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Master Bedrooms/2.5 Bath overlooking Reno
Enjoy a spectacular view overlooking the Reno valley in this beautiful newly remodeled 2 master bedroom townhouse. This 2.5 bath property features 1450 sq. of living space with HVAC, Refrigerator, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher and upstairs Washer/Dryer. The Patio and large windows face the valley for a relaxing view of City lights, fireworks and the balloon races! The garage is single wide but two car lengths in depth.

The unit is close to Hoge Road Trailhead, Bonanza Casino, Woodrow's Tap Room, Cactus Creek Prime Steakhouse, Reno Softball Complex and many more.

Utility charge of $50 dollars each month for Sewer and Trash.

Property Address: 390 Andrew Cahill Ln, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89503.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Andrew Cahill Ln have any available units?
390 Andrew Cahill Ln has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 Andrew Cahill Ln have?
Some of 390 Andrew Cahill Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Andrew Cahill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
390 Andrew Cahill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Andrew Cahill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 390 Andrew Cahill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 390 Andrew Cahill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 390 Andrew Cahill Ln offers parking.
Does 390 Andrew Cahill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 Andrew Cahill Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Andrew Cahill Ln have a pool?
No, 390 Andrew Cahill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 390 Andrew Cahill Ln have accessible units?
No, 390 Andrew Cahill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Andrew Cahill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Andrew Cahill Ln has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 390 Andrew Cahill Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl
Reno, NV 89502
Park at Idlewild
1850 Idlewild Dr
Reno, NV 89509
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr
Reno, NV 89519
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St
Reno, NV 89519
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue
Reno, NV 89523
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street
Reno, NV 89502
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902
Reno, NV 89511

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity