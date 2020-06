Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Great house located on Cul de Sac. New interior paint throughout. New gas stove and new microwave. New carpet. Extra large family room. The home has charm and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. 2 car garage and room for a RV or travel trailer. Close to shopping, schools and freeway access.