3575 Gibraltar Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking garage

To view this property, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule. Amazing, large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house, 2 car garage w/ opener split-level home off of the top of Skyline Blvd. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, newer custom interior paint, large family room/ game room with wet bar and mini-fridge, all kitchen appliances including trash compactor and full size washer dryer hookups. Fully fenced back yard with huge deck and landscape maintenance service is included in lease! Home zoned for Caughlin Ranch Elementary School, Swope Middle School and Reno High School

Sorry no pets, non-smokers only, no exceptions.

Lease term: Annual, with annual renewals.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.