Reno, NV
3575 Gibraltar Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 5:40 PM

3575 Gibraltar Drive

3575 Gibraltar Drive · (775) 200-9588
Location

3575 Gibraltar Drive, Reno, NV 89509
West Plumb - Cashill Blvd

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
To view this property, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule. Amazing, large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house, 2 car garage w/ opener split-level home off of the top of Skyline Blvd. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, newer custom interior paint, large family room/ game room with wet bar and mini-fridge, all kitchen appliances including trash compactor and full size washer dryer hookups. Fully fenced back yard with huge deck and landscape maintenance service is included in lease! Home zoned for Caughlin Ranch Elementary School, Swope Middle School and Reno High School
Sorry no pets, non-smokers only, no exceptions.
Lease term: Annual, with annual renewals.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3575 Gibraltar Drive have any available units?
3575 Gibraltar Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3575 Gibraltar Drive have?
Some of 3575 Gibraltar Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3575 Gibraltar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3575 Gibraltar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3575 Gibraltar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3575 Gibraltar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 3575 Gibraltar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3575 Gibraltar Drive offers parking.
Does 3575 Gibraltar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3575 Gibraltar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3575 Gibraltar Drive have a pool?
No, 3575 Gibraltar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3575 Gibraltar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3575 Gibraltar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3575 Gibraltar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3575 Gibraltar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
