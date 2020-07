Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Total Makeover with views - This large two bedroom, 1 1/2 bath rental has new flooring, fresh paint and new counters and appliances. Wow and city views as well. there is covered parking and additional locking storage. Carefree living close to UNR and freeway access. There is a wood burning fireplace and enclosed patio.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886096)