340 Colorado River

Great central location. One bedroom, 1 bath, 555 square foot, single story apartment. Apartment has been rehabbed with new appliances throughout including a stacked washer dryer and a dishwasher. There are new windows and a new coat of interior paint. Zoned for Veterans Memorial, Vaughn Middle, and Wooster High Schools. Please no smokers, pets upon approval. Please do not call if you have ever been evicted. Credit report required with score of 650 or better. Listing Agent: Karen L Walker-Hill Email Address: kwalkerhill@me.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno