Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

340 Colorado River

340 Colorado River Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

340 Colorado River Boulevard, Reno, NV 89502
Wells Avenue Neighborhood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great central location. One bedroom, 1 bath, 555 square foot, single story apartment. Apartment has been rehabbed with new appliances throughout including a stacked washer dryer and a dishwasher. There are new windows and a new coat of interior paint. Zoned for Veterans Memorial, Vaughn Middle, and Wooster High Schools. Please no smokers, pets upon approval. Please do not call if you have ever been evicted. Credit report required with score of 650 or better. Listing Agent: Karen L Walker-Hill Email Address: kwalkerhill@me.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Colorado River have any available units?
340 Colorado River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Colorado River have?
Some of 340 Colorado River's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Colorado River currently offering any rent specials?
340 Colorado River isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Colorado River pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Colorado River is pet friendly.
Does 340 Colorado River offer parking?
Yes, 340 Colorado River does offer parking.
Does 340 Colorado River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Colorado River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Colorado River have a pool?
No, 340 Colorado River does not have a pool.
Does 340 Colorado River have accessible units?
No, 340 Colorado River does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Colorado River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Colorado River has units with dishwashers.
