3280 Green River Dr

West Reno 5 Bedroom Home with Landscaping Included - Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home with wood plank flooring through the home and tile in the kitchen, entry way and bathrooms. Kitchen including all stainless steel appliance; refrigerator, electric flat top stove, microwave and dishwasher with quartz counter tops. Living room with high vaulted ceiling and separate family room. Master bedroom with ceiling fan. Large master bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, stand up shower and walk in closet. Laundry room. Mature landscape in front and back yards with yard service for front yard. Central A/C to be installed.

Tenants responsible for, NV Energy, water, sewer and trash. Pets on approval with additional deposit. No Co-signers considered.

**All financially responsible tenants must have renters liability insurance**



