Reno, NV
3280 Green River Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3280 Green River Dr

3280 Green River Drive · (775) 336-6788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3280 Green River Drive, Reno, NV 89503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3280 Green River Dr · Avail. now

$2,650

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3091 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
West Reno 5 Bedroom Home with Landscaping Included - Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home with wood plank flooring through the home and tile in the kitchen, entry way and bathrooms. Kitchen including all stainless steel appliance; refrigerator, electric flat top stove, microwave and dishwasher with quartz counter tops. Living room with high vaulted ceiling and separate family room. Master bedroom with ceiling fan. Large master bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, stand up shower and walk in closet. Laundry room. Mature landscape in front and back yards with yard service for front yard. Central A/C to be installed.
Tenants responsible for, NV Energy, water, sewer and trash. Pets on approval with additional deposit. No Co-signers considered.
**All financially responsible tenants must have renters liability insurance**

(RLNE5905925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3280 Green River Dr have any available units?
3280 Green River Dr has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3280 Green River Dr have?
Some of 3280 Green River Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3280 Green River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3280 Green River Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3280 Green River Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3280 Green River Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3280 Green River Dr offer parking?
No, 3280 Green River Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3280 Green River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3280 Green River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3280 Green River Dr have a pool?
No, 3280 Green River Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3280 Green River Dr have accessible units?
No, 3280 Green River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3280 Green River Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3280 Green River Dr has units with dishwashers.
