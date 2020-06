Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3271 Gypsum Road Available 07/13/20 3271 Gypsum Rd. Reno, NV 89503 - $1095/mo



Sq Footage: 1152 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1095

Pets Policy: No pets allowed

Laundry: Shared

Property Type: Apartment



Great 2 Bedroom apartment located just above UNR and Rancho San Rafael.



Living room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Fireplace



1 Car Garage



Available July 13th 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. $40 app fee per adult is non-refundable. No pets allowed. Call now to schedule a viewing!!!



