Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

3260 Gypsum Rd

3260 Gypsum Road · (775) 204-7178
Location

3260 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV 89503
North Virginia - Socrates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This cozy 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment is close to UNR with unbeatable views. Fully remodeled featuring granite counter tops, tile floors, newer appliances, wood burning fireplace, covered parking and on-site laundry. Available July 1st. No Pets. Tenants are responsible for Gas, Electricity, and Water.

This is a one-year lease. One month's rent, security deposit, and a one time Move-In Admin Fee of $75. Application screening and Background check $50 per adult.

We are open Monday through Friday 9am to 5:00pm with some availability for Saturday showings. For more information, please call Gina at 775-200-1255 or visit us at www.pmireno.com.

Schedule a showing today on our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 Gypsum Rd have any available units?
3260 Gypsum Rd has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3260 Gypsum Rd have?
Some of 3260 Gypsum Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 Gypsum Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3260 Gypsum Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 Gypsum Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3260 Gypsum Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 3260 Gypsum Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3260 Gypsum Rd does offer parking.
Does 3260 Gypsum Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3260 Gypsum Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 Gypsum Rd have a pool?
No, 3260 Gypsum Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3260 Gypsum Rd have accessible units?
No, 3260 Gypsum Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 Gypsum Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3260 Gypsum Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
