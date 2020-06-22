3260 Gypsum Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This cozy 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment is close to UNR with unbeatable views. Fully remodeled featuring granite counter tops, tile floors, newer appliances, wood burning fireplace, covered parking and on-site laundry. Available July 1st. No Pets. Tenants are responsible for Gas, Electricity, and Water.



This is a one-year lease. One month's rent, security deposit, and a one time Move-In Admin Fee of $75. Application screening and Background check $50 per adult.



We are open Monday through Friday 9am to 5:00pm with some availability for Saturday showings. For more information, please call Gina at 775-200-1255 or visit us at www.pmireno.com.



