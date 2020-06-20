3075 Alpine Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stylishly & very nicely upgraded, this Lakeridge Springs home is super sweet! Great open floor plan, lots of windows and cathedral ceiling in living area, you will enjoy lots of natural light the home offers. The kitchen/family room has french doors which open to the private, cozy yet spacious backyard...no neighbors in sight!!! Community pool, lots of walking trails and very convenient location, it hits all the right points. Available for viewing on 6/2. Listing Agent: Cindy J Nitz Email Address: cindynitzrenorealtor@gmail.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno