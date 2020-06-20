All apartments in Reno
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:48 AM

3075 Alpine Creek

3075 Alpine Creek Road · (775) 688-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3075 Alpine Creek Road, Reno, NV 89519
Lakeridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stylishly & very nicely upgraded, this Lakeridge Springs home is super sweet! Great open floor plan, lots of windows and cathedral ceiling in living area, you will enjoy lots of natural light the home offers. The kitchen/family room has french doors which open to the private, cozy yet spacious backyard...no neighbors in sight!!! Community pool, lots of walking trails and very convenient location, it hits all the right points. Available for viewing on 6/2. Listing Agent: Cindy J Nitz Email Address: cindynitzrenorealtor@gmail.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 Alpine Creek have any available units?
3075 Alpine Creek has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3075 Alpine Creek have?
Some of 3075 Alpine Creek's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3075 Alpine Creek currently offering any rent specials?
3075 Alpine Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 Alpine Creek pet-friendly?
No, 3075 Alpine Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 3075 Alpine Creek offer parking?
Yes, 3075 Alpine Creek does offer parking.
Does 3075 Alpine Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3075 Alpine Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 Alpine Creek have a pool?
Yes, 3075 Alpine Creek has a pool.
Does 3075 Alpine Creek have accessible units?
No, 3075 Alpine Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 Alpine Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 3075 Alpine Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
