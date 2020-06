Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

4 bed/2 bath updated home for rent. This home is just shy of being kitty corner to Lake Park. Available immediately, pets upon approval, 12 month lease, applicants require a $40 application fee per tenant over the age of 18 (credit/criminal background check). Includes refrigerator, tenant brings their own washer/dryer.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.