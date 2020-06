Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Location Location Location! 8 minutes to Strip, near new stadium and Town Square.! Entertainers delight. Newly upgrades throughout, Open concept, massive ceiling heights, Kitchen has Marble waterfall island and step down dining room with fireplace. Huge backyard with no bldg behind. 3 car garage, RV or Boat parking on side of home! Large master w sitting room, separate shower/bath, walk in closet. Patio with stunning sunset and mountain views!