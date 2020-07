Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Aliante area. Shutters throughout downstairs, refreshing pool in backyard with pool service, that is included in rental price!! All appliances included, 2 car garage, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. This is a must see. One look and you will feel at home. Property is being painted inside this coming week!!! Will be cleaned afterwards.