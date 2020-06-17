All apartments in North Las Vegas
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

6462 Silver Estate St.,

6462 Silver Estates Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6462 Silver Estates Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89086

Amenities

garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New! Never Lived in! Next to shopping center! Gated community! 2 Parking Garage attached! - Brand New Gated Community w/ 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE in NORTH LAS VEGAS featuring tile flooring throughout 1st floor! Attached 2 car garage with all appliances included & they're all brand new! Double Sinks in both full bathrooms, separate bathtub & shower in the master bedroom. 1.5 miles from I-215 & even closer to the nearest shopping plaza! Don't miss the chance to claim this brand new home as yours. Schedule now & come take a look! :)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5630105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6462 Silver Estate St., have any available units?
6462 Silver Estate St., doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 6462 Silver Estate St., currently offering any rent specials?
6462 Silver Estate St., isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6462 Silver Estate St., pet-friendly?
No, 6462 Silver Estate St., is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 6462 Silver Estate St., offer parking?
Yes, 6462 Silver Estate St., does offer parking.
Does 6462 Silver Estate St., have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6462 Silver Estate St., does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6462 Silver Estate St., have a pool?
No, 6462 Silver Estate St., does not have a pool.
Does 6462 Silver Estate St., have accessible units?
No, 6462 Silver Estate St., does not have accessible units.
Does 6462 Silver Estate St., have units with dishwashers?
No, 6462 Silver Estate St., does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6462 Silver Estate St., have units with air conditioning?
No, 6462 Silver Estate St., does not have units with air conditioning.
