6441 Classic Ridge St.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

6441 Classic Ridge St.

6441 Classic Ridge Street · (702) 342-1164
Location

6441 Classic Ridge Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6441 Classic Ridge St. · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Take possession by 08/01/2020 and receive a $500 move in credit! Newly built town home in a gated community with pool and park to be built. - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; tile flooring throughout except carpet in bedrooms; eat in kitchen with tile flooring, pantry, island, granite countertops, breakfast bar; dining room; great room; spacious upstairs loft; primary bedroom on the second floor with walk in closet; primary bath with double sinks, large shower, garden tub; secondary bedrooms on the second floor with standard closets; laundry room on the second floor.

HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com

Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.

Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.
-Address of the home you are inquiring about
-Your first and last name
-Mobile phone number
-Preferred day and time to view the home

For information on the application process, please email Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com or text (702) 342-1164.
Standard Security Deposit equal to 1.5 times the monthly rental rate.

***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***
Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.

(RLNE5916262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 Classic Ridge St. have any available units?
6441 Classic Ridge St. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6441 Classic Ridge St. have?
Some of 6441 Classic Ridge St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 Classic Ridge St. currently offering any rent specials?
6441 Classic Ridge St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 Classic Ridge St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6441 Classic Ridge St. is pet friendly.
Does 6441 Classic Ridge St. offer parking?
Yes, 6441 Classic Ridge St. offers parking.
Does 6441 Classic Ridge St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6441 Classic Ridge St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 Classic Ridge St. have a pool?
Yes, 6441 Classic Ridge St. has a pool.
Does 6441 Classic Ridge St. have accessible units?
No, 6441 Classic Ridge St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 Classic Ridge St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6441 Classic Ridge St. does not have units with dishwashers.
