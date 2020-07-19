6441 Classic Ridge St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Take possession by 08/01/2020 and receive a $500 move in credit! Newly built town home in a gated community with pool and park to be built. - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; tile flooring throughout except carpet in bedrooms; eat in kitchen with tile flooring, pantry, island, granite countertops, breakfast bar; dining room; great room; spacious upstairs loft; primary bedroom on the second floor with walk in closet; primary bath with double sinks, large shower, garden tub; secondary bedrooms on the second floor with standard closets; laundry room on the second floor.



Standard Security Deposit equal to 1.5 times the monthly rental rate.



***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***

Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.



