All apartments in North Las Vegas
Find more places like 4720 Grand Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
4720 Grand Rock Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

4720 Grand Rock Drive

4720 Grand Rock Drive · (702) 720-9880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4720 Grand Rock Drive, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
WELCOME HOME! Immaculate a single-story home fully loaded with the latest upgrades and security technologies! Features 3 beds & 2 full baths and 2 car garage. Home has a beautiful exotic Brazillian wooden title floors. Plantation shutters and solar screens throughout the home. High ceilings, granite counters in the kitchen, and in the bathrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet. Master bath has separate tub & shower, with dual sinks. Ceiling fans with lights are on the bedrooms and eat-in-kitchen area. The home also has a hi-tech camera system, an indoor spa jacuzzi, and a shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Grand Rock Drive have any available units?
4720 Grand Rock Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 Grand Rock Drive have?
Some of 4720 Grand Rock Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Grand Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Grand Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Grand Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4720 Grand Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 4720 Grand Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4720 Grand Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 4720 Grand Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 Grand Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Grand Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 4720 Grand Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Grand Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4720 Grand Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Grand Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4720 Grand Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4720 Grand Rock Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard
North Las Vegas, NV 89130
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd
North Las Vegas, NV 89121
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Similar Pages

North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms
North Las Vegas Apartments with PoolsNorth Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
North Las Vegas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity