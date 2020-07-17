4720 Grand Rock Drive

Amenities
WELCOME HOME! Immaculate a single-story home fully loaded with the latest upgrades and security technologies! Features 3 beds & 2 full baths and 2 car garage. Home has a beautiful exotic Brazillian wooden title floors. Plantation shutters and solar screens throughout the home. High ceilings, granite counters in the kitchen, and in the bathrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet. Master bath has separate tub & shower, with dual sinks. Ceiling fans with lights are on the bedrooms and eat-in-kitchen area. The home also has a hi-tech camera system, an indoor spa jacuzzi, and a shed.