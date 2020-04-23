All apartments in North Las Vegas
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

335 Common

335 Common Court · No Longer Available
Location

335 Common Court, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION. APPLICANT MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL HISTORY AND HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST BE
MORE THAN THREE TIMES THE RENT WITH INCOME PROOF (PAY STUB OR BANK STATEMENT), WE ONLY HOLD THE
PROPERTY FOR 14 DAYS AFTER APPROVAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Common have any available units?
335 Common doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 335 Common currently offering any rent specials?
335 Common isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Common pet-friendly?
No, 335 Common is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 335 Common offer parking?
Yes, 335 Common does offer parking.
Does 335 Common have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Common does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Common have a pool?
No, 335 Common does not have a pool.
Does 335 Common have accessible units?
No, 335 Common does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Common have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Common has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Common have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Common does not have units with air conditioning.
