VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION. APPLICANT MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL HISTORY AND HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST BE MORE THAN THREE TIMES THE RENT WITH INCOME PROOF (PAY STUB OR BANK STATEMENT), WE ONLY HOLD THE PROPERTY FOR 14 DAYS AFTER APPROVAL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 335 Common have any available units?
335 Common doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.