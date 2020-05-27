1881 W. Alexander #2075

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Gated Villagio Condo - 1BD/BTH - Gated Villagio Community! Upstairs corner unit includes brand new carpet throughout and wood flooring in kitchen, dining area and bathrooms! All kitchen appliances included plus full size washer and dryer! Large master suite includes walk in closet and attached bath. Bath also has separate guest entrance. Living room has balcony access. Immaculate condo - MUST SEE!



(NR) - Non Refundable (R) - Refundable

(NR) APPLICATION FEE: $100 per Adult Over 18YrsOld

(R) SECURITY DEPOSIT: $895 (Based on Credit)

(R) KEY DEPOSIT: $50

(NR) ADMIN FEE: $350



PLEASE CONTACT JOSH DUENAS AT 702-354-3248 FOR QUESTIONS AND TO VIEW PROPERTY



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4763159)