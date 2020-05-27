All apartments in North Las Vegas
Find more places like 1881 W. Alexander #2075.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
1881 W. Alexander #2075
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1881 W. Alexander #2075

1881 West Alexander Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Las Vegas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1881 West Alexander Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Gated Villagio Condo - 1BD/BTH - Gated Villagio Community! Upstairs corner unit includes brand new carpet throughout and wood flooring in kitchen, dining area and bathrooms! All kitchen appliances included plus full size washer and dryer! Large master suite includes walk in closet and attached bath. Bath also has separate guest entrance. Living room has balcony access. Immaculate condo - MUST SEE!

(NR) - Non Refundable (R) - Refundable
(NR) APPLICATION FEE: $100 per Adult Over 18YrsOld
(R) SECURITY DEPOSIT: $895 (Based on Credit)
(R) KEY DEPOSIT: $50
(NR) ADMIN FEE: $350

PLEASE CONTACT JOSH DUENAS AT 702-354-3248 FOR QUESTIONS AND TO VIEW PROPERTY

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4763159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 W. Alexander #2075 have any available units?
1881 W. Alexander #2075 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1881 W. Alexander #2075 have?
Some of 1881 W. Alexander #2075's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 W. Alexander #2075 currently offering any rent specials?
1881 W. Alexander #2075 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 W. Alexander #2075 pet-friendly?
No, 1881 W. Alexander #2075 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 1881 W. Alexander #2075 offer parking?
No, 1881 W. Alexander #2075 does not offer parking.
Does 1881 W. Alexander #2075 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1881 W. Alexander #2075 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 W. Alexander #2075 have a pool?
Yes, 1881 W. Alexander #2075 has a pool.
Does 1881 W. Alexander #2075 have accessible units?
No, 1881 W. Alexander #2075 does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 W. Alexander #2075 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1881 W. Alexander #2075 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard
North Las Vegas, NV 89130
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89147
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Similar Pages

North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms
North Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Parking
North Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada