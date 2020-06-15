All apartments in North Las Vegas
Location

1842 Shining Elm Court, North Las Vegas, NV 89031
El Dorado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1842 Shining Elm Court · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1557 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 BATH SPACIOUS!~Updated Paint/Flooring - This amazing home promises to impress!

The floor plan contains almost 1600 square feet, and includes two-tone paint.

This property includes:

Re-paint completed in 2018

New flooring (Plank and Carpet) installed in 2018

a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, large pantry, and recessed lighting

master bathroom that includes a separate tub and shower, as well as double sinks!

upstairs laundry area

Located just off of Ann and Clayton, this property has value not only in the amenities that it offers, but also in its very convenient location!

Conveniently located near several large parks that are great for recreation, and just down the street from multiple eateries, community facilities, shopping, and much more, the location is ideal!

For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call 702.834.6000 ext. 777

Property Offered By: Priority Property Management

Broker: Jeffery Rohloff

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4588655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 Shining Elm Court have any available units?
1842 Shining Elm Court has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 1842 Shining Elm Court currently offering any rent specials?
1842 Shining Elm Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 Shining Elm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1842 Shining Elm Court is pet friendly.
Does 1842 Shining Elm Court offer parking?
No, 1842 Shining Elm Court does not offer parking.
Does 1842 Shining Elm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1842 Shining Elm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 Shining Elm Court have a pool?
No, 1842 Shining Elm Court does not have a pool.
Does 1842 Shining Elm Court have accessible units?
No, 1842 Shining Elm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 Shining Elm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1842 Shining Elm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1842 Shining Elm Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1842 Shining Elm Court does not have units with air conditioning.
