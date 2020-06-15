1842 Shining Elm Court

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 BATH SPACIOUS!~Updated Paint/Flooring - This amazing home promises to impress!



The floor plan contains almost 1600 square feet, and includes two-tone paint.



This property includes:



Re-paint completed in 2018



New flooring (Plank and Carpet) installed in 2018



a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, large pantry, and recessed lighting



master bathroom that includes a separate tub and shower, as well as double sinks!



upstairs laundry area



Located just off of Ann and Clayton, this property has value not only in the amenities that it offers, but also in its very convenient location!



Conveniently located near several large parks that are great for recreation, and just down the street from multiple eateries, community facilities, shopping, and much more, the location is ideal!



For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call 702.834.6000 ext. 777



Property Offered By: Priority Property Management



Broker: Jeffery Rohloff



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4588655)