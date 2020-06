Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Inside is great. Fully tiled throughout separate family/Dinning room and Living room. Double sided fire place. Large Bedroom down Stairs and Office Down Stairs. Master Bedroom on 2nd floor, along with large loft and 2 balcony. Kitchen is designed to entertain with Corrian counter tops with back splash. 2 Panel Large Refrigerators and much more. Back Yard has covered patio, covered bbq area, basket ball court, outdoor fire pit, and lots of space.