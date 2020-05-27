112 Palatial Pines Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Story with Solar Panels! - Two story home with three bedrooms, two and half baths, and two living areas downstairs. Also, SOLAR PANELS! Help save on your monthly energy bill, solar panels included in your rent! Brand new kitchen appliances, upgrades through out, and dual vanity sinks! Nearby parks and shopping area on 215 and North 5th area. Easy access to the 215.

Tenant will have NV Energy and SW Gas in their name. Monthly City of North Las Vegas Bill, sewer, water and trash will be paid on top of rent each month.



Deposit, rent, and $99 admins fee due at approval



(RLNE5932768)