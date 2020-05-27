All apartments in North Las Vegas
Find more places like 112 Palatial Pines Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
112 Palatial Pines Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

112 Palatial Pines Avenue

112 Palatial Pines Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

112 Palatial Pines Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Story with Solar Panels! - Two story home with three bedrooms, two and half baths, and two living areas downstairs. Also, SOLAR PANELS! Help save on your monthly energy bill, solar panels included in your rent! Brand new kitchen appliances, upgrades through out, and dual vanity sinks! Nearby parks and shopping area on 215 and North 5th area. Easy access to the 215.
Tenant will have NV Energy and SW Gas in their name. Monthly City of North Las Vegas Bill, sewer, water and trash will be paid on top of rent each month.

Deposit, rent, and $99 admins fee due at approval

(RLNE5932768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Palatial Pines Avenue have any available units?
112 Palatial Pines Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 112 Palatial Pines Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 Palatial Pines Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Palatial Pines Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Palatial Pines Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 112 Palatial Pines Avenue offer parking?
No, 112 Palatial Pines Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 112 Palatial Pines Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Palatial Pines Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Palatial Pines Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 Palatial Pines Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 Palatial Pines Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 Palatial Pines Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Palatial Pines Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Palatial Pines Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Palatial Pines Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Palatial Pines Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
The Azures
650 E Azure Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89147
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Similar Pages

North Las Vegas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Las Vegas Apartments with PoolsNorth Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
North Las Vegas Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada