1102 OAK ISLAND DR

Amenities
Newly renovated, brand New hardwood flooring and New paint MUST VIEW !! - Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Rent: $1595.00
Deposit: $1595.00
Application Fee: $60.00(Non-refundable)
Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00
Refundable key deposit: $100.00
Square Footage: 1841.0
Pets Allowed: Yes + Pet Deposit 2 small pet max ($300.00 for pets 50 lbs and under, $500.00 for pets 50 lbs and over) IF APPROVED MUST PROVIDE PET INSURANCE
Tenant pays: Cable, Disposal, Water, Gas, Sewer, Power, Satellite
Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent.($40)
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Interior Amenities: attached garage
Major Appliances Included
Washer/Dryer
Close to Public Transportation
Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental and criminal background. CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 600+
Must make 3x the rent
3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9am 5pm
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5834918)