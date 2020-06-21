All apartments in North Las Vegas
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

1102 OAK ISLAND DR

1102 Oak Island Drive · (702) 672-2851
Location

1102 Oak Island Drive, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1102 OAK ISLAND DR · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1841 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly renovated, brand New hardwood flooring and New paint MUST VIEW !! - Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Rent: $1595.00
Deposit: $1595.00
Application Fee: $60.00(Non-refundable)
Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00
Refundable key deposit: $100.00
Square Footage: 1841.0
Pets Allowed: Yes + Pet Deposit 2 small pet max ($300.00 for pets 50 lbs and under, $500.00 for pets 50 lbs and over) IF APPROVED MUST PROVIDE PET INSURANCE
Tenant pays: Cable, Disposal, Water, Gas, Sewer, Power, Satellite
Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent.($40)
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Interior Amenities: attached garage
Major Appliances Included
Washer/Dryer
Close to Public Transportation
Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental and criminal background. CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 600+
Must make 3x the rent
3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9am 5pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

