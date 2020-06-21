1102 OAK ISLAND DR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Newly renovated, brand New hardwood flooring and New paint MUST VIEW !! - Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Rent: $1595.00

Deposit: $1595.00

Application Fee: $60.00(Non-refundable)

Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00

Refundable key deposit: $100.00

Square Footage: 1841.0

Pets Allowed: Yes + Pet Deposit 2 small pet max ($300.00 for pets 50 lbs and under, $500.00 for pets 50 lbs and over) IF APPROVED MUST PROVIDE PET INSURANCE

Tenant pays: Cable, Disposal, Water, Gas, Sewer, Power, Satellite

Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent.($40)

Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +

Interior Amenities: attached garage

Major Appliances Included

Washer/Dryer

Close to Public Transportation

Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental and criminal background. CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 600+

Must make 3x the rent

3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app

Must bring in copy of Social & ID

Tenant is responsible to verify all info

Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9am 5pm



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834918)