All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 9753 Plane Tree Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
9753 Plane Tree Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

9753 Plane Tree Court

9753 Plane Tree Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Mountain Edge
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9753 Plane Tree Court, Enterprise, NV 89178
Mountain Edge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and beautiful single family house. All the bedrooms are upstairs. Modern design kitchen. The master bath has double sink with separate shower and tub. Appliances included. Move in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9753 Plane Tree Court have any available units?
9753 Plane Tree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 9753 Plane Tree Court have?
Some of 9753 Plane Tree Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9753 Plane Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
9753 Plane Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9753 Plane Tree Court pet-friendly?
No, 9753 Plane Tree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 9753 Plane Tree Court offer parking?
Yes, 9753 Plane Tree Court offers parking.
Does 9753 Plane Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9753 Plane Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9753 Plane Tree Court have a pool?
No, 9753 Plane Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 9753 Plane Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 9753 Plane Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9753 Plane Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9753 Plane Tree Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9753 Plane Tree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9753 Plane Tree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms
Enterprise Cheap PlacesEnterprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Enterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada