Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
9753 Plane Tree Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9753 Plane Tree Court
9753 Plane Tree Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Mountain Edge
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9753 Plane Tree Court, Enterprise, NV 89178
Mountain Edge
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and beautiful single family house. All the bedrooms are upstairs. Modern design kitchen. The master bath has double sink with separate shower and tub. Appliances included. Move in condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9753 Plane Tree Court have any available units?
9753 Plane Tree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Enterprise, NV
.
What amenities does 9753 Plane Tree Court have?
Some of 9753 Plane Tree Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9753 Plane Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
9753 Plane Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9753 Plane Tree Court pet-friendly?
No, 9753 Plane Tree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Enterprise
.
Does 9753 Plane Tree Court offer parking?
Yes, 9753 Plane Tree Court offers parking.
Does 9753 Plane Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9753 Plane Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9753 Plane Tree Court have a pool?
No, 9753 Plane Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 9753 Plane Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 9753 Plane Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9753 Plane Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9753 Plane Tree Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9753 Plane Tree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9753 Plane Tree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
