8679 TOM NOON AVE #102

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

##READY TO MOVE IN## 3 BED / 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN ZIP CODE 89178 - GREAT LOCATION!! WOW!! 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWN HOME IN A PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. NEW CARPETING. LARGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO WITH SLIDER TO FENCED BACKYARD. KITCHEN HAS EAT IN AREA. LARGE ROOMS. INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES. PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE AND STORAGE. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM DOWNSTAIRS. COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA. WATER, SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED. PETS CONSIDERED WITH DEPOSITS AND PET RENT. NO SMOKING. SORRY NO SEC 8. MUST HAVE PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE.



(RLNE5803138)