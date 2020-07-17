All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 7994 Coronado Coast St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
7994 Coronado Coast St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7994 Coronado Coast St

7994 Coronado Coast Street · (702) 745-1205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Coronado Ranch
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7994 Coronado Coast Street, Enterprise, NV 89139
Coronado Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7994 Coronado Coast St · Avail. Jul 28

$3,999

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
7994 Coronado Coast St Available 07/28/20 5 BR Mansion Featuring Stunning Sunset Views - This is a stunning totally upgraded 5 BR home, the sparkling pool, inviting loft, and custom paint in every room are just a few features at this property which has been fully upgraded throughout. The bedrooms all include their own balcony and are very spacious and every bathroom is upgraded with the master boasting a walk-in shower with custom rock design. The living room is wide open with a fireplace. The kitchen features a granite island and raised oak cabinets and the whole house is outfitted with top of the line appliances. The entire home has tile flooring throughout. The front and rear balconies offer spectacular sunset and mountain views. The backyard includes a patio with strip views along with pool and spa to be enjoyed! It's located in a perfect location just off the 215 Beltway providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip, and the new Raiders stadium.

Please confirm all information is correct and call us to schedule a showing. Rate listed is for a traditional one-year lease. Monthly rental rates available!

(RLNE5113068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7994 Coronado Coast St have any available units?
7994 Coronado Coast St has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7994 Coronado Coast St have?
Some of 7994 Coronado Coast St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7994 Coronado Coast St currently offering any rent specials?
7994 Coronado Coast St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7994 Coronado Coast St pet-friendly?
No, 7994 Coronado Coast St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 7994 Coronado Coast St offer parking?
No, 7994 Coronado Coast St does not offer parking.
Does 7994 Coronado Coast St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7994 Coronado Coast St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7994 Coronado Coast St have a pool?
Yes, 7994 Coronado Coast St has a pool.
Does 7994 Coronado Coast St have accessible units?
No, 7994 Coronado Coast St does not have accessible units.
Does 7994 Coronado Coast St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7994 Coronado Coast St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7994 Coronado Coast St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7994 Coronado Coast St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7994 Coronado Coast St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms
Enterprise Cheap PlacesEnterprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Enterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity