7994 Coronado Coast St Available 07/28/20 5 BR Mansion Featuring Stunning Sunset Views - This is a stunning totally upgraded 5 BR home, the sparkling pool, inviting loft, and custom paint in every room are just a few features at this property which has been fully upgraded throughout. The bedrooms all include their own balcony and are very spacious and every bathroom is upgraded with the master boasting a walk-in shower with custom rock design. The living room is wide open with a fireplace. The kitchen features a granite island and raised oak cabinets and the whole house is outfitted with top of the line appliances. The entire home has tile flooring throughout. The front and rear balconies offer spectacular sunset and mountain views. The backyard includes a patio with strip views along with pool and spa to be enjoyed! It's located in a perfect location just off the 215 Beltway providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip, and the new Raiders stadium.



