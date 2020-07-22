Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Charming Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in Las vegas



This 3 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit features 2642 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with double pane windows, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, patio and a garage.



The unit is close to Exploration Peak Park, Mountains Edge Regional Park, Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex, William V. Wright Elementary School, Montana Meat Company – Durango, Rounders Blue Diamond, Starbucks, Paiute Park, Mountain's Edge Marketplace, Albertsons and many more.



Flat $40 monthly additional charge for sewer/trash service | All other utilities need to be in resident’s name.



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Property Address: 7877 Base Camp Ave, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89178.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #B.144965CORP.



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5969186)