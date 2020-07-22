Amenities
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in Las vegas
This 3 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit features 2642 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with double pane windows, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, patio and a garage.
The unit is close to Exploration Peak Park, Mountains Edge Regional Park, Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex, William V. Wright Elementary School, Montana Meat Company – Durango, Rounders Blue Diamond, Starbucks, Paiute Park, Mountain's Edge Marketplace, Albertsons and many more.
Flat $40 monthly additional charge for sewer/trash service | All other utilities need to be in resident’s name.
Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Property Address: 7877 Base Camp Ave, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89178.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5969186)