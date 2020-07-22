All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 7877 Base Camp Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
7877 Base Camp Ave
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:31 AM

7877 Base Camp Ave

7877 Base Camp Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Mountain Edge
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

7877 Base Camp Avenue, Enterprise, NV 89178
Mountain Edge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2095 · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in Las vegas

This 3 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit features 2642 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with double pane windows, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, patio and a garage.

The unit is close to Exploration Peak Park, Mountains Edge Regional Park, Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex, William V. Wright Elementary School, Montana Meat Company – Durango, Rounders Blue Diamond, Starbucks, Paiute Park, Mountain's Edge Marketplace, Albertsons and many more.

Flat $40 monthly additional charge for sewer/trash service | All other utilities need to be in resident’s name.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Property Address: 7877 Base Camp Ave, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89178.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7877 Base Camp Ave have any available units?
7877 Base Camp Ave has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7877 Base Camp Ave have?
Some of 7877 Base Camp Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7877 Base Camp Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7877 Base Camp Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7877 Base Camp Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7877 Base Camp Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 7877 Base Camp Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7877 Base Camp Ave offers parking.
Does 7877 Base Camp Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7877 Base Camp Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7877 Base Camp Ave have a pool?
No, 7877 Base Camp Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7877 Base Camp Ave have accessible units?
No, 7877 Base Camp Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7877 Base Camp Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7877 Base Camp Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7877 Base Camp Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7877 Base Camp Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7877 Base Camp Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEnterprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Enterprise Cheap ApartmentsEnterprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Enterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity