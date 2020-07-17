All apartments in Enterprise
7869 Salt Spray Court
7869 Salt Spray Court

Location

7869 Salt Spray Court, Enterprise, NV 89139
Coronado Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Renters Warehouse Presents this Luxurious 2 story home in Coronado Ranch. Take advantage of the sparkling pool with waterfall just in time for the summer! Property Features include: 3,257 square feet; 3 car garage and RV Parking, formal living fireplace, formal dining room, family room off the chefs kitchen. Kitchen features Dual custom ovens and gas stove, custom refrigerator, water filtration system, microwave, dishwasher, bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, ceiling fans throughout. Upstairs is the spacious master suite which has its own open master bathroom which includes a dual vanity, separate tub and shower, walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, 1 could be used as a theater, easily the size of 2 standard bedrooms! PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply) and HOA dues paid by Landlord Home Available for move in approx. 8/1/2020- Tenant responsible for all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7869 Salt Spray Court have any available units?
7869 Salt Spray Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 7869 Salt Spray Court have?
Some of 7869 Salt Spray Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7869 Salt Spray Court currently offering any rent specials?
7869 Salt Spray Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7869 Salt Spray Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7869 Salt Spray Court is pet friendly.
Does 7869 Salt Spray Court offer parking?
Yes, 7869 Salt Spray Court offers parking.
Does 7869 Salt Spray Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7869 Salt Spray Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7869 Salt Spray Court have a pool?
Yes, 7869 Salt Spray Court has a pool.
Does 7869 Salt Spray Court have accessible units?
No, 7869 Salt Spray Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7869 Salt Spray Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7869 Salt Spray Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7869 Salt Spray Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7869 Salt Spray Court does not have units with air conditioning.
