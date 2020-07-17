7869 Salt Spray Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage media room

Renters Warehouse Presents this Luxurious 2 story home in Coronado Ranch. Take advantage of the sparkling pool with waterfall just in time for the summer! Property Features include: 3,257 square feet; 3 car garage and RV Parking, formal living fireplace, formal dining room, family room off the chefs kitchen. Kitchen features Dual custom ovens and gas stove, custom refrigerator, water filtration system, microwave, dishwasher, bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, ceiling fans throughout. Upstairs is the spacious master suite which has its own open master bathroom which includes a dual vanity, separate tub and shower, walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, 1 could be used as a theater, easily the size of 2 standard bedrooms! PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply) and HOA dues paid by Landlord Home Available for move in approx. 8/1/2020- Tenant responsible for all utilities