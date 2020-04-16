69 TALL RUFF DRIVE

Amenities
GOLF COURSE VIEW RHODES RANCH HOME AVAILABLE W/ MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS!!! - GORGEOUS GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM BACKYARD AND 2ND FLOOR. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM CLOSETS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. KITCHEN HAS A BREAKFAST NOOK! HUGE LOFT FOR ENTERTAINING! COMMUNITY HAS 2 POOLS, WALKING PATHS, CLUBHOUSE, BASKETBALL COURT, COMMUNITY GOLF & MORE! MUST SEE!
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
Rent:$ 2295.00
Sewer and Trash: $40 flat fee per month
Deposit: $ 2295.00
Application Fee: $60.00 (Non-refundable) per adult.
Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00
Square Footage:2781
Pets Allowed: Not allowed
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Interior Amenities: attached garage
Major Appliances Included
Washer/Dryer
Close to Public Transportation
Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental. criminal history. CREDIT SCORE MIN 630
Must make 3x the rent
3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 / M-F 9am - 5pm
(RLNE3387181)