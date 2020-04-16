All apartments in Enterprise
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

69 TALL RUFF DRIVE

69 Tall Ruff Drive · (702) 672-2851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

69 Tall Ruff Drive, Enterprise, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2781 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
GOLF COURSE VIEW RHODES RANCH HOME AVAILABLE W/ MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS!!! - GORGEOUS GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM BACKYARD AND 2ND FLOOR. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM CLOSETS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. KITCHEN HAS A BREAKFAST NOOK! HUGE LOFT FOR ENTERTAINING! COMMUNITY HAS 2 POOLS, WALKING PATHS, CLUBHOUSE, BASKETBALL COURT, COMMUNITY GOLF & MORE! MUST SEE!

Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
Rent:$ 2295.00
Sewer and Trash: $40 flat fee per month
Deposit: $ 2295.00
Application Fee: $60.00 (Non-refundable) per adult.
Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00
Square Footage:2781
Pets Allowed: Not allowed
Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent.
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Interior Amenities: attached garage
Major Appliances Included
Washer/Dryer
Close to Public Transportation
Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental. criminal history. CREDIT SCORE MIN 630
Must make 3x the rent
3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 / M-F 9am - 5pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3387181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE have any available units?
69 TALL RUFF DRIVE has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE have?
Some of 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
69 TALL RUFF DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE has a pool.
Does 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 TALL RUFF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
