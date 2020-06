Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Beautifully clean, recently painted, ready for move-in.Fully furnished 4th flr w/hardwood floors t/o, carpet in MBR.Must See, Lrg private patio/balcony perfect for entertainment.relaxing! 3 pools,fitness center;Too many amenities to list. NOTE:THIS UNIT HAS ONE PRIVATE GARAGE, ONE UNDERGROUND PKG SPACE,AND ON ABOVE GROUND PARKING SPACE.HARD TO FIND IN A MID-RISE COMMUNITY.RESORT LIKE LIVING W/24 HR SECURITY.GRAB YOUR CLOTHES & COME CALL THIS HOME