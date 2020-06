Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest suite

This magnificent home is waiting for you. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and over 3019 sqft. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and island, custom back splash and all stainless steel appliances. Located upstairs is a guest suite bedroom with sitting room. Large loft. Master bedroom is very spacious with a huge walk in closet, master bath features stand up shower and garden tub, his & her sinks with lots of vanity space.