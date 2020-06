Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

NOW IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO GET THIS $3200 PER MONTH RENTAL FOR $2800 PER MONTH FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS. SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS BEAUTY! FIVE BEDROOMS IN GUARD-GATED FOOTHILLS, THIS FINE HOME OFFERS SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE-- GATED COURTYARD ENTRY, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH HUGE ISLAND, FORMAL LIVING AND DINING RMS, BRIGHT DEN/MUSIC ROOM, LOFT WITH BUILT-INS, MASTER BATH WITH LARGE TUB AND LUXURY SHOWER, DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM SUITE, PRIVATE LARGE POOL/SPA