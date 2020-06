Amenities

pet friendly parking dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking

5027 Groveland --- ERICA - Charming, well-maintained single family home in great neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings provide lots of natural light on the main floor, which also features tile flooring and adorable kitchen with counter seating. Directly across from greenway/dog park. More than ample parking. Automatic watering system, and dual air conditioners. Close to shopping and restaurants and convenient to I-215 and Blue Diamond corridor.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835431)