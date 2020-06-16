All apartments in Enterprise
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:24 AM

2445 West Richmar Avenue

2445 West Richmar Avenue · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2445 West Richmar Avenue, Enterprise, NV 89123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 7

$3,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Recently renovated home in Southern Las Vegas. Home features vaulted ceilings, upgraded appliances, all furnishings, bedding, linens and flat screen TV's. All utilities, cable, and WiFi are included with monthly rent. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Recently renovated home in Southern Las Vegas. Home features vaulted ceilings, upgraded appliances, all furnishings, bedding, linens and flat screen TV's. All utilities, cable, and WiFi are included with monthly rent. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 West Richmar Avenue have any available units?
2445 West Richmar Avenue has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2445 West Richmar Avenue have?
Some of 2445 West Richmar Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 West Richmar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2445 West Richmar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 West Richmar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 West Richmar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2445 West Richmar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2445 West Richmar Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2445 West Richmar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 West Richmar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 West Richmar Avenue have a pool?
No, 2445 West Richmar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2445 West Richmar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2445 West Richmar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 West Richmar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2445 West Richmar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2445 West Richmar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2445 West Richmar Avenue has units with air conditioning.
