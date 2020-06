Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this fabulous 3 bed + 2 bth - 2 story, 1849 sqft home in the Terracina Community! Your new rental will feature Berber carpets and vinyl flooring downstairs, all appliances, large master suite, spacious open concept, easy maintenance landscaping, and a great backyard! This home is ready to rent and won't last long so come by and check it out! Tenant to verify measurements and schools.