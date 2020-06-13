321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B

Amenities
Spacious newer apartment in East Nob Hill on the ground floor! You will not find a larger unit for this amount of rent anywhere in ABQ. Stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer included. Come take a look you won't be disappointed.
