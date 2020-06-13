All apartments in Albuquerque
321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B
321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B

321 Jefferson St SE · (505) 730-8934
Location

321 Jefferson St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
South San Pedro

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious newer apartment in East Nob Hill on the ground floor! You will not find a larger unit for this amount of rent anywhere in ABQ. Stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer included. Come take a look you won't be disappointed.
Newer, large floor plan 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & microwave. Washer and dryer included in each unit, located just east of Nob Hill. Walk to restaurants, shopping, banking and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B have any available units?
321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B have?
Some of 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B currently offering any rent specials?
321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B is pet friendly.
Does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B offer parking?
No, 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B does not offer parking.
Does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B have a pool?
No, 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B does not have a pool.
Does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B have accessible units?
No, 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B has units with dishwashers.
