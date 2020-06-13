321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 1-B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious newer apartment in East Nob Hill on the ground floor! You will not find a larger unit for this amount of rent anywhere in ABQ. Stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer included. Come take a look you won't be disappointed.

