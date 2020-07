Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage internet access package receiving pet friendly cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments online portal

At Candlelight Square, our gated community offers an array of amenities, including a newly renovated clubhouse, a business center, a fitness center , a swimming pool, picnic areas, a playground, and barbeques. You will enjoy the well-maintained landscaping, the quality amenities, the community activities, and the peace and quiet of your new home here at Candlelight Square Apartments. Our friendly and professional team does everything it can to make our residents feel at home! We offer income-restricted housing, contact our leasing team to learn more!